Jon Boutcher urged to 'focus on policing rather than politics' as PSNI chief

The appointment of the new chief constable should be the “catalyst for restoring confidence” in policing in Northern Ireland, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said.

New PSNI chief constable Jon Boutcher. Photo: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

Wishing Jon Boutcher every success as the head of the PSNI, the DUP leader said there is a need for “efficient, and impartial policing”.

Sir Jeffrey said the recent judicial review ruling from Justice Scoffield – in relation to the unlawful treatment of two officers following a Troubles commemoration event in south Belfast – showed that “political considerations were influencing operational decisions” which is a cause for concern.

“This has cemented longstanding concerns around two-tier policing. Such stumbling blocks to policing confidence must be removed,” he said.

“The Democratic Unionist Party will be engaging with the new chief constable to hear his plans to restore confidence and improve relations with the unionist community. This appointment must not be a false dawn. It should be a catalyst for delivering a police service that treats every tradition and community with a fair hand and avoids many of the own goals we have seen in recent times.”

DUP East Belfast MLA Joanne Bunting was the DUP representative on the appointment panel.

She said: “Both candidates boasted exceptional CVs and have displayed a cast-iron commitment to effective policing in Northern Ireland. Going forward, the PSNI will continue to benefit immensely from having senior officers of such high calibre in post.”

UUP policing board representative Mike Nesbitt has also welcomed the appointment, and said: “He has shown a strong start as the interim chief constable, improving officer and staff morale and promptly dealing with a number of challenging issues.

“I feel we will see more of the same under his leadership and look forward to working with him through my position on the policing board.

In a social media post, Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill said: “Wishing Jon Boutcher well on his appointment as new chief constable. Huge job of work ahead to rebuild trust and confidence in the police with public, and PSNI officers.

“Focus must be on delivering an efficient and effective policing service that works and is representative of everyone in society.”

John Blair, an Alliance representative on the policing board said there is no doubt “it is a challenging role,” and added: “Amongst the most pressing issues facing the PSNI are an extremely stretched budget and workforce, as well as increasing community confidence again following a series of high profile incidents.

“Those fundamental challenges have not gone away with the change of chief constable”.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said Mr Boutcher “has already brought much needed stability to an organisation that has been wracked with controversy in recent months”.