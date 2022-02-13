World Superbike Champion Jonathan Rea chats to young offenders at Hydebank Wood College who are taking part in a motorcycle awareness course to learn about the dangers associated with unskilled and illegal use of off-road motorcycles. Photo by Darren Kidd / Press Eye.

The 35-year-old motorcycle ace was there to help educate young people about the dangers associated with unskilled and illegal use of off-road motorcycles

The visit also gave Hydebank’s young offenders, who had taken part in a six-week Motorcycle Awareness Programme, an opportunity to chat with Rea about his success and knock-backs during his career when he joined them in a workshop and afterwards gave a demonstration of his motorcycling skills.

Jonathan Rea said: “It was good to visit Hydebank and speak with the many young men who have ended up in these unfortunate circumstances. Motorcycling is fantastic and enjoyed by so many, but it is important to know about the dangers, especially around off-road biking, so that it can be enjoyed safely.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“To see such a commitment to motorcycling safety here in Hydebank is commendable. These young people have been provided with a safe environment where they can learn how to ride while being educated in motorcycle safety in a positive way.”

Governor Richard Taylor said: “The whole idea of this programme in Hydebank is to divert young men away from crime around motorcycles. And to have a world champion motorcyclist like Jonathan Rea help us bring that message to them is just massive.”

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry