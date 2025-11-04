Jordan Webb murder in Portavogie: Police given more time to question suspect

Police have arrested a man in relation to the murder of Jordan Webb in Portavogie.

Detectives investigating the death of a man in Co Down have been given an additional 20 hours to question a 21-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder.

The extension was granted by a court and applies from the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Jordan Webb, 28, was pronounced dead at an address in the village of Portavogie on Monday morning.

A police spokesperson said officers attended an address in the New Harbour Road area just after 7.45am.