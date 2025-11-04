Jordan Webb murder in Portavogie: Police given more time to question suspect

By Bairbre Holmes PA
Published 4th Nov 2025, 18:51 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2025, 19:01 GMT
Police have arrested a man in relation to the murder of Jordan Webb in Portavogie.placeholder image
Police have arrested a man in relation to the murder of Jordan Webb in Portavogie.
Detectives investigating the death of a man in Co Down have been given an additional 20 hours to question a 21-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder.

The extension was granted by a court and applies from the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Most Popular

Jordan Webb, 28, was pronounced dead at an address in the village of Portavogie on Monday morning.

A police spokesperson said officers attended an address in the New Harbour Road area just after 7.45am.

Detective Inspector Hollie McCartan made an appeal for witnesses to help the investigation.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice