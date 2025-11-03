Police have arrested a man in relation to the murder of Jordan Webb in Portavogie.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in a Co Down village.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim has been named by police as 28-year-old Jordan Webb.

Police said Mr Webb was pronounced dead at an address in Portavogie on Monday morning.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said officers attended an address in the New Harbour Road area just after 7.45am.

Detective Inspector Hollie McCartan made an appeal for witnesses to help the investigation.

She said Mr Webb was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ms McCartan added: “My thoughts are with Jordan’s family and loved ones at this most difficult time.”

She said: “A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and remains in police custody at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re deeply aware this news will bring both shock and sadness to the close-knit community of Portavogie.

“Local people will see police officers in and around the area, with cordons still in place.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and I am appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 246 of 03/11/2025.