Jordan Webb murder in Portavogie: PSNI arrest man on suspicion of murder following death in Co Down village

By Rebecca Black PA
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 18:44 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2025, 18:50 GMT
Police have arrested a man in relation to the murder of Jordan Webb in Portavogie.placeholder image
Police have arrested a man in relation to the murder of Jordan Webb in Portavogie.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in a Co Down village.

The victim has been named by police as 28-year-old Jordan Webb.

Most Popular

Police said Mr Webb was pronounced dead at an address in Portavogie on Monday morning.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said officers attended an address in the New Harbour Road area just after 7.45am.

Detective Inspector Hollie McCartan made an appeal for witnesses to help the investigation.

She said Mr Webb was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ms McCartan added: “My thoughts are with Jordan’s family and loved ones at this most difficult time.”

She said: “A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and remains in police custody at this time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’re deeply aware this news will bring both shock and sadness to the close-knit community of Portavogie.

“Local people will see police officers in and around the area, with cordons still in place.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and I am appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 246 of 03/11/2025.

“I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the New Harbour Road area of Portavogie between midday on Sunday November 2 and 8am today, Monday November 3, and who witnessed or heard anything untoward, or who may have captured dash-cam footage.”

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice