Jordan Webb - Shock in seaside town as family 'ask for privacy to come to terms with their loss'

Shock and sadness is rippling around Portavogie today after the death of a 28-year-old man on Monday

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The body of Jordan Webb was discovered at an address in New Harbour Road at early yesterday (Monday).

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Friends of the deceased have posted online of their shock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Webb

‘Hard to believe!! RIP wolfy!!’, one said, whilst another added ‘Thinking of the family at this sad time’.

Strangford DUP MP Jim Shannon said Portavogie is a place where "everybody knows everybody" and the victim was "well known in the village".

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Shannon said it was "quite unbelievable" when he heard the news.

"Our thoughts lie with the very young man who is not here today whose parents grieve, whose family grieve and there's a vacant chair and there's no voice and people are very conscious of that.