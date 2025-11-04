Jordan Webb - Shock in seaside town as family 'ask for privacy to come to terms with their loss'
The body of Jordan Webb was discovered at an address in New Harbour Road at early yesterday (Monday).
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.
Friends of the deceased have posted online of their shock.
‘Hard to believe!! RIP wolfy!!’, one said, whilst another added ‘Thinking of the family at this sad time’.
Strangford DUP MP Jim Shannon said Portavogie is a place where "everybody knows everybody" and the victim was "well known in the village".
Speaking to the BBC, Mr Shannon said it was "quite unbelievable" when he heard the news.
"Our thoughts lie with the very young man who is not here today whose parents grieve, whose family grieve and there's a vacant chair and there's no voice and people are very conscious of that.
Portavogie DUP Councillor, Alderman Robert Adair added: ‘The family are asking for privacy at this time and for them to be kept in your thoughts and prayers’,