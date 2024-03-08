Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He died in hospital after an altercation outside licensed premises in the Cupar Street area of west Belfast on Wednesday night.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remained in police custody on Thursday evening but was released on bail on Friday night.

Detective Inspector Sean Armstrong appealed for information.

The scene on Cupar Street in Belfast where a man was fatally injured on Wednesday night. Police have launched a murder investigation. Picture date: Thursday March 7, 2024. Photo: David Young/PA Wire

He said: “Our inquiries are continuing and I’m asking anyone with information to get in touch if you happened to witness the altercation and exactly what happened on Wednesday evening, shortly after 8pm.

“If you think you can help, contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1768 06/03/24.”