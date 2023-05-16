Judge allows review of NI Prison Service policy on monitoring inmates' telephone calls

Curtis Tanner, who brought the case, was held on remand at Maghaberry Prison for alleged driving offences

​Mr Justice Scoffield said inmates are told nothing about the authorisation process for the random accessing of some jailhouse communications.

He granted an application for judicial review mounted by a former prisoner with mental health problems who claimed the Northern Ireland Prison Service had unlawfully failed to publish its policy on the interception of calls or letters.

A solicitor representing 32-year-old Curtis Tanner predicted that the decision will have “seismic implications” for prisoners in the province.

Under current arrangements all new inmates are advised that all non-confidential calls to friends and family are recorded and may be accessed.

The Communications Compact Induction document explains that a maximum of 5% of calls and letters are subject to monitoring on a daily basis.

Mr Tanner, who was held on remand at HMP Maghaberry for alleged driving offences, claimed this breached his right to privacy under Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

The Belfast man, who suffers from paranoia, said it made it difficult to talk freely on the phone to friends and family, or to write to his mother.

His lawyers argued that no proper explanation was provided for carrying out the process of monitoring said to be subject to strict controls and oversight.

The Prison Service responded by explaining that except for legal and privileged communications, all telephone calls to and from inmates are recorded but only accessed on a random sample basis where deemed necessary.

Those calls are deleted from the remote system location automatically after a set period of time, in compliance with data protection requirements.

Despite acknowledging safeguards are in place to ensure any intrusions are limited and must be appropriately authorised, Mr Justice Scoffield said few details are made available to either the public or those being detained.

“Prisoners are merely told in the compact that their calls ‘may be subject to specific monitoring’ for certain reasons (which are inexhaustive),” he stated.