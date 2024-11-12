Jamie Duff, 42, of Waveney Park in Belfast, admitted charges of being drunk in an aircraft and smoking onboard a Ryanair flight on April 9 this year

A JUDGE has called for greater sentencing powers after a court heard a drunk passenger attempted to open the door of a plane as it was flying from Alicante to Northern Ireland.

District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday where Jamie Duff (42), of Waveney Park in Belfast, admitted charges of being drunk in an aircraft and smoking onboard a plane on April 9 this year.

A prosecutor said at 11.30pm on April 9 the captain of an inbound Ryanair flight from Alicante requested police attendance for a disruptive passenger who the crew had "contained".

The court heard the defendant had been drinking her own alcohol onboard and vaping onboard.

A defence lawyer said the defendant was "extremely apologetic" and the "bizarre" circumstances had been "out of character".

He said the defendant had been a carer involved with a housing organisation and had received word that day that somebody she had cared for over a long period was at the "end of life care" which "deeply upset her".

The lawyer said after getting Covid the defendant previously had a "nervous breakdown" and had struggled with anxiety ever since.

He said the defendant was "emotionally upset" as a result of the news about the person she had been caring for; was "anxious by nature" and was a "bad flier".

The lawyer said the defendant had been given "calming medication" by a person but she suspected it was Diazepam and she had had "a couple of drinks".

He said the defendant ultimately did comply with cabin crew about not consuming her own alcohol or vaping.

"Following an episode of confusion she stood up and thought the plane had landed and was told to sit down and she was compliant for the remainder of the flight," said the lawyer.

He said the defendant had been with her sister helping to care for three children.

Judge Broderick noted the defendant had tried to open the door of the plane which he said was "dangerous".

The defence lawyer said his client had been "confused".

The judge told the court: "Could you imagine, say you are on the plane with your family and somebody gets up and tries to open a door while you are in flight at God knows how many thousand feet. It would cause you concern wouldn't it".

Judge Broderick said all he could do was fine the defendant because "for some reason the legislators deem these offences only merit a financial penalty".

He added: "In my view they should give the courts greater sentencing options because imposing a monetary penalty on somebody who gets up drunk and tries to open the door of an aircraft while they are in flight in my view is a significantly dangerous activity. It causes concern not just to the air crew but in particular the other passengers and that should be dealt with by something more than just a financial penalty, but my hands are tied".

The defence lawyer said the defendant was "medically retired" following Covid.

Judge Broderick told the defendant: "I take a dim view of this activity. There are too many incidents of people with alcohol on planes. It is a a very confined space and that is what aggravates the situation because if you are disruptive and going over to try and open the door whilst the aircraft is in flight then that causes other passengers understandable concern but all I can do is impose a financial penalty".