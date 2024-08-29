Judge claims e-scooters are dangerous and can go on fire in the garage

An e-scooter

​​A Northern Ireland judge has claimed e-scooters are "very dangerous” and could go on fire in a garage.

Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer was speaking at Ballymena Magistrates' Court in connection with the case of 40-year-old Leanne Williamson, of Burma Place in Ballymena who is accused of using an e-scooter without insurance and a driving licence.

Williamson, is alleged to have committed the offence on June 4 this year at Antrim Road in Ballymena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Regarding e-scooters, Judge Mateer said the scooters were dangerous “not only when you encounter one on the footpath but if you have one in your garage the battery can go on fire apparently so I wouldn't recommend them".

He also told defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine: "I can't picture you riding one".

The case was adjourned to September 12 to get the "attitude" of the defendant to the charges.