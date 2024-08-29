Judge claims e-scooters are dangerous and can go on fire in the garage
Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer was speaking at Ballymena Magistrates' Court in connection with the case of 40-year-old Leanne Williamson, of Burma Place in Ballymena who is accused of using an e-scooter without insurance and a driving licence.
Williamson, is alleged to have committed the offence on June 4 this year at Antrim Road in Ballymena.
Regarding e-scooters, Judge Mateer said the scooters were dangerous “not only when you encounter one on the footpath but if you have one in your garage the battery can go on fire apparently so I wouldn't recommend them".
He also told defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine: "I can't picture you riding one".
The case was adjourned to September 12 to get the "attitude" of the defendant to the charges.
Recently at the court the resident District Judge Nigel Broderick said he had previously ruled that such scooters were classified as mechanical vehicles which needed insurance.