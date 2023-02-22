Deceased man Nigel burgess who suffered a fatal heart attack during a fight with his neighbour Brian Nicholl

Wed 22 Feb ‘23

A Co. Armagh man whose neighbour had a fatal heart attack during a punch up

over a neighbour dispute walked free from court today (wed) with an

enhanced combination order.

Standing in the dock of Newry Crown Court, 52-year-old Brian Nicholl

assured Judge Gordon Kerr KC he would comply with the 100 hours community

service and two years under probation supervision and he was given a clear

warning that any breach of any aspect would see him handed a 12 month jail

sentence.

On day his trial was due to start last November Nicholl, from Ballinahone

Close in Armagh, entered a guilty plea to manslaughter by causing the death

of nigel ‘Budgie’ Burgess on 11 April 2020.

Summarising the case during his sentencing remarks today (wed), Judge Kerr

outlined how the defendant and Mr Burgess lived three doors apart in the

cul de sac just off the Hamiltonbawn Road.

The victim had began “watching the movements” of a man who lived between

them “much to his annoyance” and he called Nicholl just after 10pm that

evening to tell him that “Budgie was in the car park.”

Nicholl came outside and initially “there was a verbal confrontation” until

the defendant “threw a punch.”

“The deceased fought to defend himself and a fight ensued during which

Brian Nicholl accepts that the exchanges punches,” said the the judge,

adding that the fight only stopped when Mr Burgess was “lying motionless

and unconscious on the ground.”

As the 65-ear-old lay face down and unconscious Nicholl left him there and

walked away, going back into his house where he changed his clothes.

Meanwhile some other neighbours who saw parts of the fight went to check of

Mr Burgess and that shouted to Nicholl that “he isn’t moving” and when the

defendant came out again, he tried to roll him over and told him “Budgie

get up.”

Police and paramedics tried to resuscitate him but to no avail and he was

sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Judge Kerr said the post mortem examination showed “there’s no evidence to

suggest that Nigel Burgess was rendered unconscious as a result of any

physical blow to the head” but did reveal that he had “severe narrowing of

the arteries that were clogged.”

He said the pathologist and a cardiac specialist were agreed in their views

that Mr Burgess had suffered a fatal heart attack during the physically

stressful fight with Nicholl and that his death was most likely

“instantaneous.”

The judge told the court how the death had “badly affected” each of Mr

Burgess’ 13 siblings, some of whom needed counselling, and that he had a

“moving” statement from his brother David who said “there are no words to

fully describe the impact…or to describe the living hell in the days,

weeks, months and years.”

Arrested and interviewed Nicholl “denied doing anything that would have

caused his death.”

Focusing on the defendant, Judge Kerr revealed the father-of-two has 78

previous convictions, mainly for public order offences but nothing in the

last 12 years, has had to stop working as a painter and decorate due to ill

health but he is the main carer for his wife and elderly mother.

“In this case it’s important to note that the parties agree that the fact

of the death means that the custody threshold has been met,” Judge Kerr

told the court.

He said despite the fact that “instead of assisting or seeking to help the

victim he walked away and left him…in my view the list fight behaviour is

part and parcel of the basic facts of the case and indicates the level of

anger and aggressiveness displayed by the defendant.”

The judge explained that taking his starting point of 30 months, he then to

apply discount by way of mitigation for nicholl’s plea and personal

circumstances, highlighting that the PPS agreed that given the cause of

death Nicholl “would have had triable issues.”

While the defence had argued the case could be met with a suspended

sentence, Judge Kerr said “I make it absolutely clear that I do not

consider a suspended sentence is appropriate” but as a “direct alternative”

to a 12 month sentence, he was imposing the enhanced combination order.

[image: IMG_0673.JPG]

Caption: deceased man Nigel burgess who suffered a fatal heart attack

during a fight with his neighbour Brian Nicholl.

