Judge frees man involved in fatal neighbour dispute fist fight
---------- Forwarded message ---------From: Paul Higgins Date: Wed, 22 Feb 2023 at 12:38Subject: Manslaughter freedTo: Paul Higgins
Att newsdesk. Manslaughter freed
Copy by Paul Higgins. 07973157553
Wed 22 Feb ‘23
A Co. Armagh man whose neighbour had a fatal heart attack during a punch up
over a neighbour dispute walked free from court today (wed) with an
enhanced combination order.
Standing in the dock of Newry Crown Court, 52-year-old Brian Nicholl
assured Judge Gordon Kerr KC he would comply with the 100 hours community
service and two years under probation supervision and he was given a clear
warning that any breach of any aspect would see him handed a 12 month jail
sentence.
On day his trial was due to start last November Nicholl, from Ballinahone
Close in Armagh, entered a guilty plea to manslaughter by causing the death
of nigel ‘Budgie’ Burgess on 11 April 2020.
Summarising the case during his sentencing remarks today (wed), Judge Kerr
outlined how the defendant and Mr Burgess lived three doors apart in the
cul de sac just off the Hamiltonbawn Road.
The victim had began “watching the movements” of a man who lived between
them “much to his annoyance” and he called Nicholl just after 10pm that
evening to tell him that “Budgie was in the car park.”
Nicholl came outside and initially “there was a verbal confrontation” until
the defendant “threw a punch.”
“The deceased fought to defend himself and a fight ensued during which
Brian Nicholl accepts that the exchanges punches,” said the the judge,
adding that the fight only stopped when Mr Burgess was “lying motionless
and unconscious on the ground.”
As the 65-ear-old lay face down and unconscious Nicholl left him there and
walked away, going back into his house where he changed his clothes.
Meanwhile some other neighbours who saw parts of the fight went to check of
Mr Burgess and that shouted to Nicholl that “he isn’t moving” and when the
defendant came out again, he tried to roll him over and told him “Budgie
get up.”
Police and paramedics tried to resuscitate him but to no avail and he was
sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Judge Kerr said the post mortem examination showed “there’s no evidence to
suggest that Nigel Burgess was rendered unconscious as a result of any
physical blow to the head” but did reveal that he had “severe narrowing of
the arteries that were clogged.”
He said the pathologist and a cardiac specialist were agreed in their views
that Mr Burgess had suffered a fatal heart attack during the physically
stressful fight with Nicholl and that his death was most likely
“instantaneous.”
The judge told the court how the death had “badly affected” each of Mr
Burgess’ 13 siblings, some of whom needed counselling, and that he had a
“moving” statement from his brother David who said “there are no words to
fully describe the impact…or to describe the living hell in the days,
weeks, months and years.”
Arrested and interviewed Nicholl “denied doing anything that would have
caused his death.”
Focusing on the defendant, Judge Kerr revealed the father-of-two has 78
previous convictions, mainly for public order offences but nothing in the
last 12 years, has had to stop working as a painter and decorate due to ill
health but he is the main carer for his wife and elderly mother.
“In this case it’s important to note that the parties agree that the fact
of the death means that the custody threshold has been met,” Judge Kerr
told the court.
He said despite the fact that “instead of assisting or seeking to help the
victim he walked away and left him…in my view the list fight behaviour is
part and parcel of the basic facts of the case and indicates the level of
anger and aggressiveness displayed by the defendant.”
The judge explained that taking his starting point of 30 months, he then to
apply discount by way of mitigation for nicholl’s plea and personal
circumstances, highlighting that the PPS agreed that given the cause of
death Nicholl “would have had triable issues.”
While the defence had argued the case could be met with a suspended
sentence, Judge Kerr said “I make it absolutely clear that I do not
consider a suspended sentence is appropriate” but as a “direct alternative”
to a 12 month sentence, he was imposing the enhanced combination order.
Ends
[image: IMG_0673.JPG]
Caption: deceased man Nigel burgess who suffered a fatal heart attack
during a fight with his neighbour Brian Nicholl.
Sent from my iPhone
--
Newsletter Newsdesk