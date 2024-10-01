Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​​A ban on identifying a woman accused of a drug dealing offence allegedly linked to a schoolgirl’s death at a concert is to remain in place, a judge ruled today.

Caitlin McLaughlin, 16, collapsed after taking a cocktail of substances at the Belsonic music festival in Belfast in June 2023.

Police investigating the death of the teenager from Londonderry subsequently charged a 20-year-old woman with supplying ecstasy.

Temporary reporting restrictions imposed after the defendant was informed of a threat against her were challenged by the press.

But at Belfast Magistrates’ Court today, District Judge Steven Keown held that the anonymity order must continue because of the risk to her life.

“The threat is clear and specific to the defendant, and specific to… an offence linked to the tragic death of a 16-year-old schoolgirl or, at least, asserted to be,” he said.

Caitlin was rushed to the Royal Victoria Hospital following the concert but died a short time later.

In July this year a coroner ruled her death was due to taking a combination of ecstasy, cocaine and a synthetic amphetamine.

The woman charged with supplying Class A drugs was initially granted an interim order prohibiting any publication of her name, address and image due to the threat.

The court heard that four days after the alleged offence she was warned by police that “serious criminal elements” may take action against her over the suspect drug dealing.

In an affidavit she stated that one of the officers who attended her home informed her the threat was as a result of the death earlier that week.

At that stage the relevant health trust also intervened to put in place a safety plan which involved the defendant leaving the family home and moving into a hotel.

Her legal team argued that continued reporting restrictions were necessary under Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights (protecting the right to life).

Opposing the move, lawyers for Mediahuis UK Ltd, publishers of the Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life, claimed it went against the principle of open justice.

With no further threat messages since the accused was warned 14 months ago, it was contended that she has failed to provide any evidence of a real and immediate risk to her life.

The court heard she has come to no harm during the intervening period, despite being known to those who may have been behind the threat.

Ruling on the application, Mr Keown decided the test for maintaining the publicity ban had been met.

“I am satisfied that this threat issued on June 28 is connected to the charge of supplying drugs four days previously,” he said.