Judge says 'unlawfulness' during Ballymena riots 'cannot be accepted in any democratic society'

Ballymena Magistrates Court.

A judge has said “unlawfulness” that occurred in Ballymena during three consecutive nights of rioting in June “cannot be accepted in any democratic society”.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter was speaking as 32-year-old Kyle Anderson, with an address listed as Dalriada Walk in Ballymena, was charged with riotous assembly on June 10.

The defendant is also charged with possessing offensive weapons - a knuckleduster, an extendable baton and a metal bar - on July 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He appeared in handcuffs in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (July 31).

Opposing bail, a police officer said the defendant was seen “masked and unmasked” at a riot.

He said the defendant could be seen “barricading” a gate to hinder police and he was observed throwing a brick and a recycling bin box at police.

The officer said he was arrested on July 30, and during a search of his vehicle offensive weapons were found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The officer said since the three nights in June there had been no more rioting but there have been a “few peaceful protests since then”.

Judge Prenter said there had been “very unruly and unlawful behaviour” but stated there had been no major incidents in Ballymena since mid-June.

He agreed to release the defendant on £500 bail with a 9pm to 7am curfew to an address at Ferrard Meadow in Antrim town. He is also barred from Ballymena, aside from attending court, getting legal advice, or going to a dentist or a doctor.