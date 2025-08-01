Judge says 'unlawfulness' during Ballymena riots 'cannot be accepted in any democratic society'
Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter was speaking as 32-year-old Kyle Anderson, with an address listed as Dalriada Walk in Ballymena, was charged with riotous assembly on June 10.
The defendant is also charged with possessing offensive weapons - a knuckleduster, an extendable baton and a metal bar - on July 30.
He appeared in handcuffs in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (July 31).
Opposing bail, a police officer said the defendant was seen “masked and unmasked” at a riot.
He said the defendant could be seen “barricading” a gate to hinder police and he was observed throwing a brick and a recycling bin box at police.
The officer said he was arrested on July 30, and during a search of his vehicle offensive weapons were found.
The officer said since the three nights in June there had been no more rioting but there have been a “few peaceful protests since then”.
Judge Prenter said there had been “very unruly and unlawful behaviour” but stated there had been no major incidents in Ballymena since mid-June.
He agreed to release the defendant on £500 bail with a 9pm to 7am curfew to an address at Ferrard Meadow in Antrim town. He is also barred from Ballymena, aside from attending court, getting legal advice, or going to a dentist or a doctor.
The case was adjourned to August 28.