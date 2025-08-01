Judge says 'unlawfulness' during Ballymena riots 'cannot be accepted in any democratic society'

By Court Reporter
Published 1st Aug 2025, 10:48 BST
Ballymena Magistrates Court.
A judge has said “unlawfulness” that occurred in Ballymena during three consecutive nights of rioting in June “cannot be accepted in any democratic society”.

Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter was speaking as 32-year-old Kyle Anderson, with an address listed as Dalriada Walk in Ballymena, was charged with riotous assembly on June 10.

The defendant is also charged with possessing offensive weapons - a knuckleduster, an extendable baton and a metal bar - on July 30.

He appeared in handcuffs in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (July 31).

Opposing bail, a police officer said the defendant was seen “masked and unmasked” at a riot.

He said the defendant could be seen “barricading” a gate to hinder police and he was observed throwing a brick and a recycling bin box at police.

The officer said he was arrested on July 30, and during a search of his vehicle offensive weapons were found.

The officer said since the three nights in June there had been no more rioting but there have been a “few peaceful protests since then”.

Judge Prenter said there had been “very unruly and unlawful behaviour” but stated there had been no major incidents in Ballymena since mid-June.

He agreed to release the defendant on £500 bail with a 9pm to 7am curfew to an address at Ferrard Meadow in Antrim town. He is also barred from Ballymena, aside from attending court, getting legal advice, or going to a dentist or a doctor.

The case was adjourned to August 28.

