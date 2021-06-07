Judge tells Security Industry Authority that their case against Jamie Bryson is a ‘dog’s dinner’

Jamie Bryson

Having heard that the case against 31-year-old Mr Bryson is one of the oldest cases languishing in the petty sessions and how there will be a further judicial review, District Judge Mark Hamill described the SIA case as a “dog’s dinner.”

The Newtownards Magistrates Court the judge told counsel for the SIA they should go and review the case against use North Down loyalist and decide “whether it’s worth the candle” to continue with the prosecution.

Mr Bryson is charged with making a false statement to the Security Industry Authority and recklessly making a false statement to the SIA on 6 June 2018 that “JJ Security Services Limited has never traded.”

A previous hearing at the High Court was told the SIA wrote to Mr Bryson in the summer of 2018 requesting information about JJ Security Services Ltd, a company where he was a named director.

It formed part of an investigation into door staff operating in the North Down area.

In his reply Mr Bryson stressed JJ Security Services Ltd has never traded and he does not hold any relevant information.

It is the contention that according to a £450 invoice for “SIA licensed event supervisors” at a bonfire festival in Bangor in 2017, a document created by JJ Security Services, five men were supplied for six hours at a rate of £15 per hour each.