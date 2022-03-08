Judge who led Garda/IRA collusion probe into murder of two RUC officers dies

Peter Smithwick retired as president of Ireland's District Court and in 2006 went on to lead a tribunal of inquiry into alleged Garda collusion in the 1989 murders of two RUC officers in south Armagh

Judge Peter Smithwick was aged 85.

He retired as president of Ireland’s District Court and in 2006 went on to lead a tribunal of inquiry into alleged Garda collusion in the 1989 murders of two RUC officers in south Armagh.

Chief Superintendent Harry Breen and Superintendent Bob Buchanan were shot and killed shortly after they crossed the border into Northern Ireland as they returned from a meeting at Dundalk Garda station.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief Superintendent Harry Breen (left) and Superintendent Bob Buchanan

The IRA claimed the murders of the two senior officers.

After several years of public hearings in Dublin, Judge Smithwick found in 2013 that he was satisfied that, on the balance of probabilities, there was collusion in the murders of the police officers.

The finding sparked an apology for failings found in the report by then Irish justice minister Alan Shatter.

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry