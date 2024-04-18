'Justice for Chloe' Mitchell group parades to Ballymena Court as man appears over her murder

Chloe Mitchell

Brandon Rainey (27), formerly with an address listed as James Street in Ballymena, has been in prison on remand charged with murdering 21-year-old Chloe on June 3 last year. He is also charged with attempting to prevent the lawful and decent burial.

She was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre. Police launched a murder investigation after human remains were found.

The defendant did not appear in person at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday but instead via video link from prison.

The march made its way through the town holding a a large banner containing Chloe's photo. An application for the march was submitted with the Parades Commission.

Many of the parade participants were wearing t-shirts with a picture of Chloe on the front and a 'Justice for Chloe' message on the back. They filed into the courthouse and filled the public gallery of the court.

Rainey appeared at court on via video link from Maghaberry Prison whilst family and friends of Chloe watched on from the courtroom.

A prosecutor submitted Rainey had a case to answer and a defence barrister had no contrary submissions. Judge Broderick said he was satisfied the defendant had a case to answer.

When asked by a court clerk if he wished to say anything regarding the charges, Rainey replied: "Not today".

Rainey was remanded in continuing custody to appear at Laganside Crown Court in Belfast for arraignment on May 24.

Some remarks were shouted from the public gallery as Rainey left the video link booth.