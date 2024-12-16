Karen Cummings murder: MP and MLAs call for societal change to end violence against women and girls in Northern Ireland in wake of 'brutal and senseless' Banbridge death

Karen Cummings was the victim of what police have called a "brutal and senseless murder".

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has called for societal change to rid Northern Ireland of the plague of violence against women and girls.

Speaking in the wake of the shocking murder of one of her constituents, Banbridge children’s nurse Karen Cummings, Mrs Lockhart called for a co-ordinated strategy to tackle violence against women and girls, stating that is “a societal issue where we must tackle both the root cause and the symptoms".

“On Wednesday we will also mark the second anniversary of the brutal murder of Natalie McNally, which reminds us again of how many women have lost their lives over recent years,” she said.

“Just last month I raised the need for a joined-up approach across the United Kingdom in relation to violence against women and girls. The Minister at that time did signal an intention to come to Northern Ireland in the new year, to ensure that devolved institutions are working closely with national government on this issue.

“We will continue to work both in Parliament and the Assembly to seek action to tackle this scourge.

"There are no simple answers to a problem which is both complex and widespread; however, it must not be ignored and we should all work towards a point where women can feel safe in any part of our country.”

Karen Cummings was found unconscious with a serious head injury on Saturday evening.

The 40-year-old died at the scene in what police have described as a "brutal and senseless murder".

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart.

Two men have been arrested and are still being questioned.

DUP Assembly representative for Upper Bann, Diane Dodds, said the crime has sent shockwaves across Banbridge.

"My thoughts are with Karen’s family at this time as they struggle to comprehend what has happened,” she said. “It is vital that the PSNI have the space now to investigate properly and ensure that justice is served.

“As we approach the end of 2024, we must reflect on the fact that Karen is the seventh woman to be murdered in Northern Ireland this year.

Upper Bann DUP MLA Diane Dodds.

"We must ensure that action is taken both in relation to preventing such attacks and in relation to low conviction rates and sentencing. Women must be able to feel safe throughout our country.”

UUP Upper Bann MLA Doug Beattie also called for immediate action, arguing that a combination of education and tougher jail sentences is needed to stamp out violence against women while stating that the “justice system and judiciary are letting us down”.

“Some of the sentences that I’m seeing for crimes against women and girls, sexual crimes in particular, the sentences being handed down are absolutely appalling,” he said in a video posted to social networking site X, formerly Twitter.

"Comforting words are not going to be enough, what we need to do is act.

Upper Bann UUP MLA Doug Beattie has called for stiffer jail sentences.

"We need to act so our women, our girls, our mothers, our sisters, are safe on the streets – and right at this moment in time, they’re not.

"Many will go into Christmas fearful of their safety. That’s simply not good enough.”

Mother of two Karen Cummings worked at Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry.