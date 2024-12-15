A Banbridge mother-of-two and senior children's nurse who died in a suspected murder was "a beautiful soul" who was "such a gentle person" friends have said.

Naming her as Karen Cummings, police said they received a report of an unconscious woman with a serious head injury inside a house in the Laurel Heights area of Banbridge around 6.30pm on Saturday, 14 December.

Detective Inspector Miller said officers attended along with paramedics, who provided medical treatment at the scene.

“Sadly the woman, who has been named as 40-year-old Karen Cummings, was pronounced deceased a short time later,” the officer said.

A post-mortem is due to take place.

Police have arrested two men.

“A 42-year-old man was arrested at the scene on Saturday evening, 14th December on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody as enquiries continue.

“Meanwhile, a second man aged in his 30s, was arrested in the local area today also on suspicion of murder, and is in custody at present.

A police cordon at the scene in the Laurel Heights area of Banbridge, as police are investigating the sudden death of a woman at a property in the area. Picture date: Sunday December 15, 2024. Photo: Jonathan McCambridge/PA Wire

“Our investigation is at a very early stage and we are working to establish the full circumstances that led to this brutal and senseless murder.”

District Commander for Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, Superintendent Brendan Green said: “Our thoughts are with Ms Cummings’ family and friends as they struggle to come to terms with what has happened, and they have our full sympathy at this time."

Cordons remained in place around the area on Sunday and there will be an increased visible police presence in the area, he said.

A family notice said Karen (née McQuaid) was a "devoted mummy" of Curtis and Zara, a cherished daughter of Margarita and stepdaughter of Andrew, as well as a loving granddaughter of Mary and the late Jim McQuaid, 54 Laurel Heights, Dromore Road.

The notice said her "heartbroken" family ask for privacy as they "navigate the devastating and tragic loss".

It added that she will be "sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her heartbroken children, mother, stepfather, grandmother, [and] uncles..." as well as her paediatric nursing colleagues at Daisy Hill Hospital.

According to her Facebook page, Karen was a Deputy Sister at Southern Health and Social Care Trust.

She studied Studied International business at Ulster University and Children's Nursing at Queen's University Belfast and was a former pupil of Banbridge SRC and Our Lady's Grammar School in Newry.

A string of friends paid tribute to her on social media.

Nadine McNulty said she recently sat in her car for a heart to heart.

"Heaven has gained another beautiful angel - RIP sweet girl," she added.

Linda Bryars said: "RIP to this beautiful soul. My heart is so sore right now - Karen Cummings was one of the best girls I've ever met ..thinking of her family and her friends right now."

Sammi Wheater said she was "absolutely devastated to come on Facebook and hear the tragic news that Karen's beautiful soul has been taken too soon".

Hayley Russell Close said it was "very sad" news and that Karen wouldn't have passed by "without saying hello" while Carol Cannaway added: "She was loved by many - such a gentle person, RIP".

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart MP described her death as "a tragic incident" and said her sympathies "are very much with the family of the deceased at this very difficult time".

"If anyone has any information that could assist the police, I would urge you to come forward as soon as possible," she added.

Upper Bann Alliance MLA Eóin Tennyson said it was "a dark day for the local community".

He added: “Karen is the seventh woman now to be killed in Northern Ireland just this year. This is a devastating statistic, and violence against women and girls is a sickening scourge on our society that must be eradicated."

Alliance Councillor Joy Ferguson added: “It’s difficult to understate the level of shock people here are feeling right now after such a horrific incident."

The PSNI are appealing for anyone with information which could assist the investigation to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1293 14/12/24.

Photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage, can be shared online at mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI24T22-P01 or via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport