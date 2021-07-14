Katie Brankin, who was from the Newtownabbey area, was pronounced dead at the scene on Sea Coast Road in the early hours of Tuesday.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell confirmed a 53 year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of the woman's murder.

“We received a report, just after 8.20pm, that a woman had been stabbed at an outdoor accommodation site on Seacoast Road.

PSNI forensic officers pictured at the scene of the murder on Tuesday.

“Officers attended, along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service but, sadly, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She was 37 years old.

“A man, aged 53 years old, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of her murder, and he remains in custody."

DCI Caldwell added: “While our enquires are at an early stage, I can confirm that both the victim, and the man who was arrested were holidaymakers, and that we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this tragic death."

