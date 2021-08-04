Katie Simpson murder case suspect released by PSNI

Murder victim Katie Simpson

Katie Simpson, 21, died at Altnagelvin Hospital on August 9, following an incident at an address in Londonderry on August 3, 2020.

A PSNI spokesperson said the women who was arrested in the probe has been released on bail, pending further inquiries.

One man has been previously charged with murder over the death.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Simpson died following an incident at Gortnessy Meadows in Londonderry.

On Monday police investigating the murder of the young showjumper arrested a woman in England.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team investigating the death Katie, arrested the 20-year-old woman on Tuesday.

She was brought to Northern Ireland for questioning.

Detective Inspector Mark Gibson said: “We continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the murder of Katie, who died at Altnagelvin Hospital on August 9 2020, following an incident at an address in Gortnessy Meadows, Derry on August 3 2020.

“I am asking you today, if you have any information that could assist us with our investigation, no matter how insignificant you may think it is, please contact police.

“Your information could be that vital piece we need to bring those responsible for Katie’s death to justice.

“Katie deserves justice. Katie’s family deserve justice.”

One man has been previously charged with murder over the death.

MORE NEWS:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry