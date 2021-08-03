Katie Simpson (21) who died in Altnagelvin Hospital on August 9, 2020,

Detectives from Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team made the arrest earlier today and are in the process of bringing the woman to Northern Ireland for questioning.

Detective Inspector Mark Gibson said: “We continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the murder of 21 year old Katie who died at Altnagelvin Hospital on 9 August 2020, following an incident at an address in Gortnessy Meadows, Derry/Londonderry on 3 August 2020.

“I am asking you today, if you have any information that could assist us with our investigation, no matter how insignificant you may think it is, please contact police. Your information could be that vital piece we need to bring those responsible for Katie’s death to justice."

Detective Gibson added: “Katie deserves justice. Katie’s family deserve justice.