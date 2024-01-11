A death notice for Kevin Conway has been issued by his Lurgan family after he was shot a number of times in a flat in west Belfast.

The 26-year-old had been released on bail charged with the murder of Shane Whitla in the Co Armagh town almost a year ago.

He was murdered in his home in the Greenan area of west Belfast, just off Shaws Road in the Andersonstown district, on Tuesday night.

Yesterday Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “My thoughts are with Mr Conway’s family, who are left trying to come to terms with their loss.”

Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 1714 09/01/2024.

A notice in Funeral Times says he died ‘suddenly’ on January 9.

He is described as the ‘dearly beloved son of Bridie and the late Kevin and much loved brother of Lynsey, Victoria and Maria, and beloved partner of Katie, and loving daddy of Kayla and Koen, also Lynsey' partner Eamon and Victoria's partner Kevin, and a loving uncle to all his nieces and nephews’.

It adds: ‘Funeral arrangements later’.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 10/01/2024 West Belfast murder victim Kevin Conway.

‘Very deeply regretted by his loving mother, sisters, partner, children and entire family circle.’ adds the notice.