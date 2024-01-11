Kevin Conway: Funeral notice issued for murder victim by family after he was shot in a west Belfast flat
The 26-year-old had been released on bail charged with the murder of Shane Whitla in the Co Armagh town almost a year ago.
He was murdered in his home in the Greenan area of west Belfast, just off Shaws Road in the Andersonstown district, on Tuesday night.
Yesterday Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “My thoughts are with Mr Conway’s family, who are left trying to come to terms with their loss.”
Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 1714 09/01/2024.
A notice in Funeral Times says he died ‘suddenly’ on January 9.
He is described as the ‘dearly beloved son of Bridie and the late Kevin and much loved brother of Lynsey, Victoria and Maria, and beloved partner of Katie, and loving daddy of Kayla and Koen, also Lynsey' partner Eamon and Victoria's partner Kevin, and a loving uncle to all his nieces and nephews’.
It adds: ‘Funeral arrangements later’.
‘Very deeply regretted by his loving mother, sisters, partner, children and entire family circle.’ adds the notice.
Mesasages to the family include: “Hearts broke for Katie Kayla koen ! And the Conway family”, “Wil never forget the good times running the estate with u kevy . Hope youv found peace . Il never forget you mate never”, “So so sorry girls ,I cant even imagine what yous are all going through, thinking of you all and rest of the families rip” and “Thinking of you all rest in peace our kid you will be dearly missed”.