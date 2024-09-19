Kevin Conway murder: Detectives investigating the murder of Kevin Conway in west Belfast on January 9, 2024, have arrested a 26-year-old woman

By Gemma Murray
Published 19th Sep 2024, 12:09 BST
Detectives from the Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of Kevin Conway in west Belfast on January 9th 2024, arrested a 26-year-old woman following the search of a house in the west Belfast area this morning (Thursday 19th September).

The woman was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime suite for questioning.

Kevin Conway, 26, was murdered in the Greenan area of west Belfast on 9 January, at around 9.30pm.

Months ago, Detectives from the Police Service’s Major Investigation Team investigating his murder announced a reward from the charity Crimestoppers.

Crimestoppers, who are independent of police, were offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.