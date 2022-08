Police have named the victim as 77-year-old Kevin McCrory, from the Omagh area.

Officers from the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit continue to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the two-vehicle collision on July 26 in the Melmount Road area of Sion Mills.

The collision involved a white Vauxhall van and a blue Volvo lorry, and was reported to police at around 1.50pm.

