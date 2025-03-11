Key rescue equipment stolen in fire station burglary in Co Antrim

Crumlin Fire Station. Photo © Albert Bridge

Key rescue equipment used to pull injured people from crashed cars has been stolen from a Co Antrim fire station.

The burglary at Crumlin fire station was discovered on Tuesday morning (11th).

Ryan Thompson, northern area commander for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS), has appealed for the equipment to be returned.

“I can confirm that several pieces of equipment, which are critical to our operational response to road traffic collisions, have been stolen from Crumlin fire station, following a break-in some time overnight,” he said.

“These vital pieces of operational equipment are used by Crumlin firefighters to help rescue casualties involved in serious road traffic collisions who need released from vehicles urgently.

“I am appealing for these items to be returned to the fire station immediately.”

He said the theft of the vital equipment not only prevents firefighters from saving lives, but also “causes great concern in the local community”.

“I would like to reassure the local community that NIFRS immediately put contingency arrangements in place to ensure that our operational response capability to the Crumlin area was maintained whilst the stolen items are replaced and to allow the Police Service of Northern Ireland to conduct their investigation,” he said.

“It’s very disappointing that local firefighters who work tirelessly for their community would be targeted in this way. I recognise the impact this has had on Crumlin firefighters and I would like to thank them for their support at this time.”

A police spokesperson said they received a report of the incident at about 7.40am on Tuesday and issued an appeal for information.

“It was reported that the fire station on the Mill Road had been broken into and a number of items were stolen,” they said.

“Following initial inquiries, we believe the break-in occurred some time overnight.

“It was discovered that a large quantity of vital equipment had been taken.

“The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and local firefighters work so hard for their community, and it is extremely disappointing that it would be targeted in this way.