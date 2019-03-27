Keyed his opponent’s car after football

After there was animosity between two players during a football match a 23-year-old man ‘keyed’ his opponent’s car and bragged about it in text messages.

Ryan Robinson, whose address was given as Princess Way, Portadown, admitted criminal damage to a car on October 8 last year.

The court heard that in a car park at Killicomaine damage estimated to be £550 was caused to a vehicle which appeared to have been keyed.

Robinson admitted what he had done in test messages to an ex-girlfriend.

He texted a photo of the key and was bragging about the damage.

When interviewed he denied doing it saying the text messages were lies and he only sent them to wind up his ex-girlfriend.

Defence solicitor, Mr Philip Reid, said it was a nasty enough offence.

He explained that there had been animosity between his client and the injured party when they were playing football that day on opposite teams.

Mr Reid said there was a bit of a verbal altercation on the pitch.

He told the court that in what he called ‘a moment of madness’ his client keyed the car.

Deputy District Judge John Rea said it was a mean and immature offence.

He imposed a conditional discharge for 12 months and ordered Robinson to pay £300 compensation.