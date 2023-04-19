News you can trust since 1737
Kids set alight pallets from 40ft trailer given to Craigyhill Bonfire in Larne which last year was confirmed as record-breaking

News that a large number of pallets have been burned – which were destined for Craigyhill Bonfire in Larne – has been revealed.

By Gemma Murray
Published 19th Apr 2023, 10:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 12:25 BST

On social media, Craigyhill Community Development Group said: “Firstly we would like to thank Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue service Larne who had to be called out today, unfortunately we have had a 40ft trailer worth of pallets burnt by two kids.

"Please know where your kids are at all times.

"We work hard all year round trying to raise funds for pallets and the Funday so you all can have a great day.

"We would also like to thank the local community who came out and helped pull pallets clear and use hoses to fight the fire, thank you”.

The NIFRS have been asked for a comment.

