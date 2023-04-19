On social media, Craigyhill Community Development Group said: “Firstly we would like to thank Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue service Larne who had to be called out today, unfortunately we have had a 40ft trailer worth of pallets burnt by two kids.

"Please know where your kids are at all times.

"We work hard all year round trying to raise funds for pallets and the Funday so you all can have a great day.

"We would also like to thank the local community who came out and helped pull pallets clear and use hoses to fight the fire, thank you”.

The NIFRS have been asked for a comment.

