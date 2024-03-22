Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The man, named locally as Bobbie McKee, died on Thursday.

A woman is also being treated for head injuries following an incident at a property in the Newcastle Road area of Kilkeel.

Police have launched a murder inquiry, and said it is not being treated as a firearms-related incident.

A 25-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, remained in police custody on Friday.

Mr McKee has been remembered as a “Christian gentleman and friend to many”.

In a social media post, the TUV’s south down branch said: “We would like to express our deepest sympathy to Harold, Maura, Mrs McKee and the family circle on the tragic death of Harold’s brother Bobbie.

“Bobbie was a real Christian gentleman and friend to many.”

The death happened in the Newcastle Road area of Kilkeel on 21 March 2024. Photo: Google maps.

On Thursday night, Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said police received a report of concern for the safety of a couple at a property in the Newcastle Road area of the town shortly after 12.50pm.

“On arrival, officers located the body of a man who was unconscious and not breathing,” he said.

“A woman, aged in her 60s, was also inside the house with serious head injuries.

“Medical treatment was provided to the woman at the scene – and she has since been taken to hospital for treatment to her injuries.

“She remains in a stable condition at this time.

“The man was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.”

He said police arrested the 25-year-old man at around 2pm on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

DUP South Down MLA Diane Forsythe described a “lovely family”, adding what happened was “absolutely shocking and horrific”.

“This is absolutely devastating and heartbreaking for Kilkeel and the wider Mourne area,” she told the BBC.

“It’s fair to say the community is completely numb as the news broke yesterday.

“This is a well-known family who we just all have in our thoughts and prayers at this devastating time.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said: “The tragic and violent death of Bobbie McKee and the severe injuries to his wife have rightly caused widespread shock. Bobby McKee was much respected throughout the Mourne community. The circumstances of his death binds the community in grief.

“My thoughts and prayers and those of my party are with his immediate family and dear wife. We particularly think of his aged mother and our colleague, his brother Harold. May the God of all comfort be near to them through this terrible time.”

SDLP South Down MLA Colin McGrath has said the entire community has been left shocked and devastated.

“This news is simply horrific and my thoughts and prayers are with the McKee family and their wider circle,” he said.

“People right across this area have been left shocked and devastated by what has taken place here, many in Kilkeel can’t believe what has happened in their community.