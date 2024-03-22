Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mr McKee died on Thursday night in an incident in his home, prompting a police murder investigation.

His wife Yvonne is seriously ill in hospital and a 25-year-old man has been arrested and is in police custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kilkeel farmer Trevor Shields told the News Letter that Bobbie had been "a very decent man, very committed to his church".

Bobbie McKee has been widely described as 'a gentlemen' by people who knew him in south Down.

He added: "He was a man that lived for his church and was just a hard working man. He was just a real gentleman.

"I knew his father before him and I know his brother also - they are just a really decent family. I was totally shocked to hear the news."

Kilkeel DUP councillor Henry Reilly said he was deeply saddened and shocked to learn about Bobbie's tragic passing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is hard to believe something so terrible could happen here to such a decent and gentleman," he said. "Bobbie was a very dignified and kindly person who was widely respected throughout the entire Mourne community.

"My prayers are with Yvonne for a full recovery. This terrible incident has sent shockwaves through the entire community.

"I send my sincere condolences to all Bobbie's family and friends and thanks to the Police and emergency services who have to deal with such traumatic situations."

Former Banbridge UUP councillor Jill Macauley also paid tribute to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was truly saddened to hear of Bobbie’s untimely death," she said. "He was an absolute gentleman, and I pray that his dear wife Yvonne makes a full and speedy recovery after this terrible ordeal.

"I am sending my love and prayers to Harold [Bobbie's brother] and the wider McKee family at this devastating time."

Former South Down DUP MLA Jim Wells said Bobbie’s family are “very respected” in Kilkeel.

"I have known them for many years," he said.

"Bobbie was a brother of Harold who was a colleague of mine at the Assembly and a councillor for many years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So I could just not believe the news when I heard it. It was a complete shock.

"Bobbie was a very pleasant, likeable and hard working man. His wife Yvonne was a teacher and they were very solid members of the Kilkeel community."