A 25-year-old suspect was today charged with Mr McKee’s murder and with the attempted murder of his wife, Yvonne.

The suspect is expected to appear before Newry Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Mr McKee, 69, was found dead in his home on Newcastle Road in the Co Down town on Thursday.

His wife, also in her 60s, sustained serious head injuries in the incident and is in hospital.

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said: “While our Major Investigation Team detectives are continuing to investigate the murder, a number of further searches are still being conducted.

“I would once again like to reassure the community that whilst the investigation is active and ongoing, we are not seeking any other suspect or suspects at this time.

“I would also like to thank them for their understanding and assistance with our enquiries throughout this very difficult time for the McKee family.”

Mr McKee was the caretaker at Mourne Presbyterian Church, where Rev William Bingham paid tribute to him in Sunday’s morning service.

The cleric said the hymns and content of the service were very relevant to the shock felt by the congregation, but had been chosen "long before" his tragic death,

"So God is in control," he said.

"This morning as a family of God's people we gather with deep sorrow and profound shock due to the unspeakably tragic death of our brother and friend, Bobbie. The dark clouds of the circumstances of Bobby's death are hanging over us but the light of the gospel still shines through and is stronger than the darkness.

"Jesus said, I am the resurrection and the life he that liveth and believeth in me shall never die

"Today and in the days to come, rather than focusing on the tragic circumstances of Bobbie's death there's an opportunity to reflect upon his life, his friendship, his humour, and his service to Christ in so many different ways in this church.

"It is particularly a time to remember his family in prayer. We will do all these things more fully at his funeral service in due time.

"I'm pleased to report that Yvonne is making steady progress in her physical recovery in hospital."

He then led the congregation in prayers.

Stephen Nicholson, Mourne District Secretary for the Orange Order, who is also a member of the church, remembers Bobbie as a Boys Brigade officer when he was in the junior section of the organisation.

"He had such a sense of fun,” he said.

"He was also the caretaker in the church and had lots of gifts. He was brilliant at flower arranging for many special services such as remembrance services and weddings."

Bobbie also served as a member of the church committee.

"He touched so many lives in the congregation."

Mr Nicholson also knew him as a member of the True Blues Lodge 1034, where Bobbie's brother, Harold, is worshipful master.

In a statement Mourne District LOL No.6 said their officers and members were "shocked and saddened" at his tragic death.

"Our thoughts and prayers are also very much with his widow, Yvonne at this time. Bro McKee and his wife have contributed hugely to the community in Kilkeel and we are all still very much in shock at this huge loss,” it said.

A family notice said Bobbie was "the devoted and much loved husband of Yvonne, much loved father of Richard, devoted father-in-law of Leah and loving grandfather to Eli and Zach."