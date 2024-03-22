Kilkeel murder probe: Bobbie McKee was ‘a Christian gentleman’
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mr McKee, who was 69 years old, was pronounced dead after his body was located in a property in the Newcastle Road area on Thursday when officers attended following a report of concern for the safety of a couple.
Detective chief inspector Anthony Kelly said: “Mr McKee’s wife, who is also aged in her 60s, was found inside the house with serious head injuries.
“She remains in hospital in a stable condition.
“A 25-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, remains in custody at this time.
"He is currently being questioned by detectives.
“Inquiries are ongoing in order to determine exactly what has happened.
"However, at this time, we are not treating this as a firearms-related report.”
Mr Kelly said a police cordon remains in place at the scene as their investigation continues.
He added: “We would encourage members of the public not to speculate but rather to contact us on 101, quoting reference 739 21/03/24, if they have any information which could assist our investigation.
“Our thoughts continue to be with Mr McKee’s family and they have our full sympathy as they try to come to terms with what has happened.”
Mr McKee has been described as a “Christian gentleman and friend to many”.
He is the brother of former South Down MLA Harold McKee, who is a member of the TUV.
TUV leader Jim Allister said Mr McKee was “very much respected”.
“The tragic and violent death of Bobbie McKee and the severe injuries to his wife have rightly caused widespread shock,” he said.
“Bobbie McKee was much respected throughout the Mourne community.
"The circumstances of his death binds the community in grief.
“My thoughts and prayers and those of my party are with his immediate family and dear wife.
"We particularly think of his aged mother and our colleague, his brother Harold.
"May the God of all comfort be near to them through this terrible time.”
DUP South Down MLA Diane Forsythe described a “lovely family”, adding that what happened was “absolutely shocking and horrific”.
“This is absolutely devastating and heartbreaking for Kilkeel and the wider Mourne area,” she told the BBC.
“It’s fair to say the community is completely numb as the news broke yesterday.
“This is a well-known family who we just all have in our thoughts and prayers at this devastating time.”
SDLP South Down MLA Colin McGrath said the entire community has been left shocked and devastated.
“This news is simply horrific and my thoughts and prayers are with the McKee family and their wider circle,” he said.
“People right across this area have been left shocked and devastated by what has taken place here, many in Kilkeel can’t believe what has happened in their community.
“This is a close-knit community who will take some time to come to terms with this incident which has left a dark cloud over the area.”