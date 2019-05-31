Killer driver fails to appear at court for sentencing

An arrest warrant has been issued for a self-confessed killer driver who failed to appear for his sentencing at Dungannon Crown Court.

Co Cavan man Brian Lynch was due to be sentenced by the Tyrone court, sitting in Belfast, for causing the death of Margaret McLaughlin on April 24, 2017.

The 22-year-old from Cloggagh, Ballyjamesduff, had previously pleaded guilty to causing Ms McLaughlin’s death on the Great Northern Link, Strabane, while a disqualified driver, and driving without a licence and insurance.