A killer who stabbed his victim in a frenzy then left him to die in a burning building is to stand trial accused of absconding.

Appearing at Lisburn Magistrates Court by videolink on Monday was 35-year-old Glen Allen, whose address is given as c/o HMP Maghaberry.

He faces one charge of being unlawfully at large between November 8 and 15 last year and one charge of obstructing a police officer on November 8.

Glen Allen (who had previous convictions for robbery and burglary) was given a life sentence for murder – meaning he is in danger of being recalled to prison if he re-offends for as long as he lives – after stabbing drinking partner William Meek 51 times in Portrush, then setting the flat on fire to destroy evidence.

Glen Allen

A post-mortem found soot in his lungs, meaning Mr Meek was still alive when the fire engulfed the flat.

Allen's "life sentence" jail term was set at a minimum of 14.5 years by Lord Justice Girvan at Antrim Crown Court in 2010.

None of the facts surrounding his alleged absconding were opened in court, but a prosecuting lawyer submitted there was a prima facie case to answer.

Allen himself declined to comment on the charges.

Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes remanded Allen back into custody and returned the case to Craigavon Crown Court for trial with the arraignment scheduled to be heard on October 15.

The News Letter has reported time and time again on how the authorities are unable to keep track of the most serious offenders in the prison system.

In October 2023 we reported that Thomas McCabe, who was convicted of murder for beating a young stranger to death with a pipe– had gone missing for at least the seventh time.

He remains at large today.

Then about three weeks later Sean Tate, a kidnapper with weapons convictions, disappeared while being escorted on temporary leave, having also done so previously in 2018.

He has since been removed from the "unlawfully at large" list.

Among those still listed by the Department of Justice as being on the loose is Shane Frane, who killed 27-year-old PSNI constable Philippa Reynolds in 2014 in Londonderry by crashing into her in a stolen car.