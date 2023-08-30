Kilrea stabbing: PSNI name victim of fatal attack as Cornelius O'Neill
Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death on Tuesday, 29 August, in the Co Londonderry village.
Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “On Tuesday afternoon, just before 4.50pm, police received a report that a man had been stabbed.
“Officers, along with colleagues from the Ambulance Service, attended a property in the Fallahogy Terrace area of the village. Sadly, the man, whom we can now name as Cornelius O’Neill, was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.
“Mr O’Neill was 56 years old and was from the Kilrea area.”
DCI McGuinness said a 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police. At this stage, police are not looking for any other suspects.
He added that police enquiries continue, and that he is keen to hear from anyone with information on tel 101, quoting reference number 1304 of 29/08/23.Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org
A local source said Mr O’Neill had lived in the area in his younger days and had gone to live near Maghera, but moved back again in the past two or three years.
“I know he died at that house but beyond that I don’t know what happened,” he said. “It is tragic.
“He was a hard worker, very quiet, inoffensive. He worked at a quarry for a long number of years.”
He was seen going to work at 4:30am on Tuesday morning, which the source said was not unusual, in order to set up things for the day’s work.
Sinn Féin councillor Sean McPeake has said the local community is in shock after the death of a man in the Fallahogy Terrace area of Kilrea.
Cllr McPeake said: “The local community is in shock at the news that a man has died in an incident in Fallahogy Terrace.
"My thoughts are with the man’s family at this difficult time.
"I have spoken to a number of this man’s work colleagues today who are absolutely devastated at this news.
“A police murder investigation is underway, and I would call on anyone with any information which may help those inquiries to contact the PSNI.”