News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75

Kilrea stabbing: PSNI name victim of fatal attack as Cornelius O'Neill

The PSNI has named the victim of a fatal stabbing in Kilrea as Cornelius O’Neill.
By Philip Bradfield
Published 30th Aug 2023, 14:05 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 14:35 BST
The PSNI has named the victim of a fatal stabbing near Kilrea as Cornelius O'Neill.The PSNI has named the victim of a fatal stabbing near Kilrea as Cornelius O'Neill.
The PSNI has named the victim of a fatal stabbing near Kilrea as Cornelius O'Neill.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death on Tuesday, 29 August, in the Co Londonderry village.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “On Tuesday afternoon, just before 4.50pm, police received a report that a man had been stabbed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Officers, along with colleagues from the Ambulance Service, attended a property in the Fallahogy Terrace area of the village. Sadly, the man, whom we can now name as Cornelius O’Neill, was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene at Fallahogy Terrace, outside Kilrea County Londonderry, where police have launched a murder investigation after the death of a 56-year-old man who was stabbed on Tuesday evening. Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye.The scene at Fallahogy Terrace, outside Kilrea County Londonderry, where police have launched a murder investigation after the death of a 56-year-old man who was stabbed on Tuesday evening. Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye.
The scene at Fallahogy Terrace, outside Kilrea County Londonderry, where police have launched a murder investigation after the death of a 56-year-old man who was stabbed on Tuesday evening. Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye.
Most Popular

“Mr O’Neill was 56 years old and was from the Kilrea area.”

DCI McGuinness said a 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police. At this stage, police are not looking for any other suspects.

He added that police enquiries continue, and that he is keen to hear from anyone with information on tel 101, quoting reference number 1304 of 29/08/23.Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

A local source said Mr O’Neill had lived in the area in his younger days and had gone to live near Maghera, but moved back again in the past two or three years.

The scene at Fallahogy Terrace, outside Kilrea Co. Derry, where police have launched a murder investigation after the death of a 56-year-old man who was stabbed on Tuesday evening. Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye.The scene at Fallahogy Terrace, outside Kilrea Co. Derry, where police have launched a murder investigation after the death of a 56-year-old man who was stabbed on Tuesday evening. Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye.
The scene at Fallahogy Terrace, outside Kilrea Co. Derry, where police have launched a murder investigation after the death of a 56-year-old man who was stabbed on Tuesday evening. Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I know he died at that house but beyond that I don’t know what happened,” he said. “It is tragic.

“He was a hard worker, very quiet, inoffensive. He worked at a quarry for a long number of years.”

He was seen going to work at 4:30am on Tuesday morning, which the source said was not unusual, in order to set up things for the day’s work.

Sinn Féin councillor Sean McPeake has said the local community is in shock after the death of a man in the Fallahogy Terrace area of Kilrea.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cllr McPeake said: “The local community is in shock at the news that a man has died in an incident in Fallahogy Terrace.

"My thoughts are with the man’s family at this difficult time.

"I have spoken to a number of this man’s work colleagues today who are absolutely devastated at this news.

“A police murder investigation is underway, and I would call on anyone with any information which may help those inquiries to contact the PSNI.”