A new witness has come forward to provide a statement in the long-running inquest into the Troubles deaths of 10 Protestant workmen murdered by the IRA at Kingsmill in 1976.

Coroner Brian Sherrard told a review hearing at Laganside Courthouse on Friday it was clear that the witness had made the statement following his requests for people with information about the massacre to come forward.

Mr Sherrard said the issue was a “curveball” at a late stage in proceedings and said the court would have to think carefully about how to deal with the new material.

The textile workers were shot when their minibus was ambushed outside the village of Kingsmill, Co Armagh, on their way home from work on January 5 1976.

How the News Letter report the Kingsmills Massacre the day after it happened.

Those on board were asked their religion, and the only Catholic was ordered to run away.

The killers forced the 11 remaining men to line up outside the van before opening fire.

Alan Black, who was shot multiple times, was the sole survivor.

No-one has ever been convicted.

The bullet riddled minibus in which the murdered workers were travelling stands at the side of the lonely country road where the massacre occurred at Kingsmill outside Whitecross. Ten protestant work men were shot dead by the Provisional IRA.

The Kingsmill inquest opened in May 2016. It was then paused while police carried out a new investigation before resuming in 2017.

The last evidence in the case was heard in March of this year.

However, the coroner said on Friday that he had decided to hold a new hearing to provide an update on “new developments in the case”.

Ronan Daly, counsel for the coroner, said: “In and around May and June, your office was contacted by a Mr Vincent McKenna with information that he held in relation to the inquest proceedings.”

Mr Daly said a statement was taken in June from Mr Kenna, with a more detailed statement provided in July.

Mr Sherrard said: “One of the frustrations that I have felt in the course of dealing with this complex matter is that while we have a room that is full of evidence that has been supplied by the state, there is no evidence and no assistance coming from those who were responsible directly for these deaths.

“It has been a call at the end of every hearing that we have had for those who may know something about this matter to come forward.

“I think it is clearly in response to this call that Mr McKenna has offered to assist the inquest.”

The coroner said the real issue was what approach the court should take to the new material.

He said: “Mr McKenna talks about a meeting he had with a political figure.

“I know that the NIO have been seeking out whether there is any further information there.”

Barrister for the PSNI and MoD Peter Coll KC told the hearing that Mr McKenna had recently given evidence in the Coagh inquest.

The Coagh inquest is examining the deaths of three IRA men killed in an SAS ambush in June 1991.

Mr Sherrard said: “We all understand this is a complex issue and this is to some extent a curveball at a fairly late stage in the process.”

Referring to Mr McKenna’s evidence in the Coagh proceedings, he added: “I don’t think there has been any formal judicial statement with regard to reliability concerning this gentleman.

“He has been cross-examined in one set of proceedings and there are no findings there.”

Barrister Eugene McKenna, who represents some of the Kingsmill families, said based on the statements provided by Mr McKenna there was “potential relevance”.

He said: “It is too early to take any view on reliability, credibility and ultimately what weight might be given to the evidence if it is deemed to be received.”

Mr Sherrard said: “It is the coroner who calls the evidence in these matters and ultimately makes decisions and this is a case where we have a dearth of information from those who are said to be responsible for the deaths.

“Against that background I think the court is going to have to think carefully about the introduction of this material in one shape or form. I am going to keep an open mind.”

The coroner said given the “potential significance” of the new material he would allow all parties some time to take instructions and hold a further hearing later in October.

Barry O’Donnell is a solicitor at KRW LAW and represents the remaining victims families who are engaged with the inquest.

The other families cut ties after the inquest refused to name dead suspects.

Mr O’Donnell told the News Letter today: “We received 2 statements from the Coroners Service this week as was disclosed in Court today. The Coroner had previously put out an appeal for anyone in PIRA who has any information on the Kingsmill massacre to contact his Office.

"Mr Vincent McKenna contacted the Coroners Service in May 2023 and 2 statements were taken by the Coroner’s Coronial investigator.

“We cannot discuss the content of the statements at this point and need to protect the integrity of any evidence that may arise from them.

“We understand Mr McKenna had close connections to the PIRA and at this point we are assessing the merits of any evidence that may arise from Mr McKenna’s statement.