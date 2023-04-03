The Kingsmills Massacire took place in south Armagh in 1976 when the IRA gunned down ten Protestant workmen as they travelled home from work.

At the last hearing of the legacy inquest into the atrocity on Friday, Fiona Doherty KC, acting for relatives, criticised how Garda handled their investigation.

She noted that "no crime file was opened in the Republic of Ireland in relation to Kingsmills", despite, she noted, the IRA getaway minibus having been hijacked and dumped in Co Louth.

Kingsmills Massacre survivor Alan Black speaking to the News Letter in Dungannon after the final oral evidence session in the legacy inquest into the attack. He was shot 18 times but survived.

If Garda had done so, she added, they could have matched the palm print found on the inside passenger door of the getaway minibus to suspect S54 - as Garda already held his palm print on file.

She added that the palm print should have been shared with the Northern Ireland authorities.

It was not until the NI legacy inquest was well underway in 2016 that the PSNI actually matched the palm print to the suspect – defending themselves on the basis that Garda only gave it to them in 2010.

The PPS later said they could not prosecute S54 due to a lack of records about how the van was forensically handled after being found outside Dundalk in 1976.

Sir John (now Lord) Stevens defined collusion in NI as ranging from "the wilful failure to keep records, the absence of accountability, the withholding of intelligence and evidence, through to the extreme of agents being involved in murder".

Alan Black said that if police in NI had failed to open a crime file on such an atrocity, people would have labelled it as collusion with terrorists.

"They definitely would have done," he said.

The fact that the Irish government drafted special legislation in 2019 to ensure Garda would only give evidence to his inquest in a secret Dublin hearing also doesn't look good for the Garda, he said.