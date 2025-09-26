Kneecap prosecution collapse: 'People have seen the video and can judge for themselves' says DUP MLA

The DUP’s justice spokesman has said that people can make their own minds up on the Kneecap flag case, after it collapsed due to a “technical error”.

Paul Frew MLA was speaking after Liam O’Hanna (also known as Liam Og O hAnnaidh, stage name: Mo Chara) walked free from court in London today when a judge said he had no jurisdiction to hear the case.

The prosecution hinged on footage showing the Kneecap member with a Hezbollah flag at a gig (in which he also shouted “up Hamas, up Hezbollah”).

A still taken from a video of a Kneecap gig in London on November 21, 2024, showing Mo Chara holding the flag of Hezbollah (inset for comparison); taken from the YouTube channel 31Secondsorthereabouts

Mr Frew said: “People will have seen the evidence for this case with their own eyes.

"They will have drawn their own conclusions, regardless of any technical error in the way the charge was brought.

"The fact a case has fallen apart in this way also raises significant questions about the competency of the system, however.

"Whilst this individual has not been convicted here in the United Kingdom, the case has at least brought the group to the attention of countries around the world, many of whom have now taken steps to prevent them from performing in those territories.”

A separate image, posted on Kneecap's Twitter account, showing DJ Provai reading the collected thoughts of Hezbollah's leader

KC and TUV leader Jim Allister said: “If there’s valid grounds for appeal then it should be pursued, because at the moment the whole system has been brought into disrepute.

"The second thing to say is it’s no surprise to see Michelle O’Neill cheerleading for people getting away with what was alleged to be support for a terrorist organisation…

"If it turns out the CPS were sloppy and didn’t do what they ought to have done on time, well then they’ll have a lot of explaining to do. It can’t just be glossed over.”

He said the case “appears to be a travesty”, adding: “It would suggest the message of this case, if the outcome is as present, [is] it would encourage people to support terrorist organisations believing they can do so without consequences.”

And UUP MLA Jon Burrows told the News Letter: “In a case of such high public interest, one would expect that the police would ensure that the necessary procedures were followed meticulously.

"There now needs to be an urgent review to establish what went wrong and who is responsible…

"Ultimately this was a terrorist case that has collapsed for an administrative failing. That is unforgiveable.”

The footage of the Hezbollah flag incident came to light when the group’s pro-Palestinian messaging was put under the spotlight after it displayed the message ‘F**K ISRAEL’ on stage at the Coachella music festival in April.

Also in April, another video surfaced showing one member of Kneecap telling an audience in 2023: "We still have old men in London making decisions that affect my life in Ireland – and even worse, they're f***ing Tories.

"The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.”

This “kill your MP” incident was considered for criminal charges too, but none were brought.

Soon afterwards, the group had released a statement which said: "Establishment figures, desperate to silence us, have combed through hundreds of hours of footage and interviews, extracting a handful of words from months or years ago to manufacture moral hysteria.

“Let us be unequivocal: we do not, and have never, supported Hamas or Hezbollah. We condemn all attacks on civilians, always. It is never okay. We know this more than anyone, given our nation's history.

“We also reject any suggestion that we would seek to incite violence against any MP or individual. Ever. An extract of footage, deliberately taken out of all context, is now being exploited and weaponised, as if it were a call to action.

"This distortion is not only absurd – it is a transparent effort to derail the real conversation.