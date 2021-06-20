Knife robbery ordeal for female shop worker

PSNI

Police said the robbery took place at a shop in Limavady’s Anderson Avenue on Saturday evening, and that the staff member has been left badly shaken but otherwise uninjured.

A PSNI spokesman said: “A man, armed with a knife and wearing blue disposable gloves and a disposable face mask, entered the shop at around 10.20pm on Saturday evening, climbed over the counter and threatened a female staff member.

“A sum of cash and a quantity of cigarettes and tobacco was handed over to the man who then left the shop and made off from the scene on foot.

“The staff member was left badly shaken following the incident but not physically injured.

“The suspect was wearing navy jogging bottoms, Airway trainers, a green hooded top and was carrying a white plastic carrier bag.”

Police have asked anyone with information about the robbery to call officers at Limavady on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 2346 19/06/21, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form here.