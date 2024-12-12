La Mon atrocity relatives hopeful DNA technology advances could see IRA bombers brought to justice

Dr Andrea Nelson, the daughter of Paul and Dorothy Nelson, speaks to the media along with families, friends, and campaigners outside the office of the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland following the publication of the Police Ombudsman report on the IRA's 1978 bombing at the La Mon hotel on the outskirts of Belfast

​A woman who lost her parents in the La Mon atrocity has said she is hopeful that advances in DNA technology could see the IRA bombers finally brought to justice.

Andrea Nelson , who was 14 when her parents Paul and Dorothy were murdered in the 1978 bombing, said she lives with the loss every day.

Twelve people, all Protestants, including three married couples, died when the IRA exploded a firebomb at the hotel on the outskirts of Belfast 46 years ago.

The Police Ombudsman delivered a report into the original RUC investigation on Wednesday, concluding that there had been an "earnest endeavour" to bring those responsible to justice and there was no evidence the bombing could have been prevented.

Ms Nelson said: "I watched that unfold on the television that night while I was sitting with my sister Melanie and we were 13 and 14 years old.

"Our lives were changed forever on that very brief horrible evening.

"This has been a very tough 46 years living with the loss and the legacy of there not being justice for La Mon."

She added: "This needn't have happened, this was a terrorist atrocity.

"I have had my wedding without my dad, my sister and I have had birthdays without mummy and daddy.

"We feel that loss every single day. Because I watched the aftermath of the bomb that evening, I see it very clearly almost every day."

Ms Nelson said the scope of the ombudsman's report had been "necessarily limited" to the activities of the police.

She said the report had delivered a number of important findings.

She said: "Firstly, there is no evidence that the atrocity could have been avoided in terms of access to intelligence from any sources, informants, etc, and that is very reassuring.

"Furthermore, there is no evidence that the investigation was impeded in any way by persons seeking to withhold information or protect informants."

However, Ms Nelson said the RUC's initial response was "not maintained in a way that maximised the chances of securing safe convictions and justice".

She said: "This included the loss of notes, records and exhibits that means that when we ask for justice, there continue to be missing pieces of the jigsaw.

"There was a failure to demonstrate adequately during the interrogation and trial of a person referred to as Person A in the report, that the confession they made to their role in the bombing was safe and hence the opportunity to have justice was lost to us."

She added: "They (ombudsman investigators) also identified during their investigations that there is DNA evidence held by the Forensic Service of Northern Ireland regarding the DNA attached to the bomb and this may prove important in our continued search for justice.

"The identification of the DNA is very hopeful, given that there have been advances in DNA technology which may potentially allow identification in a way that wasn't possible when it was first located during the Historical Enquiries Team's work about a decade ago."

DUP Justice spokesperson Joanne Bunting paid tribute to the families of those murdered in the La Mon bombing following the Police Ombudsman investigation into the atrocity. She said families should not be forced to battle for the truth.

“The responsibility for the murder of 12 innocent people in the La Mon Hotel and the injuries sustained by many more, lies squarely with the Provisional IRA," she commented.

" This was one of the most horrific atrocities of the troubles, with those who survived the attack left with life-changing injuries and indescribable physical pain. That was a direct result of this pre-planned attack and of the inadequate warning given.

“When we consider the horrors of La Mon, it begs a serious question of anyone who says “there was no alternative”. There was always an alternative to this evil act of barbarity.

“It is clear there were failures in the investigation, but there were real efforts by police at the time to bring those responsible for justice. Everyone accepts that the passage of time since such events mean that prospects for justice may be limited.

"However, it is notable that the Ombudsman concluded that re-examination of an item of evidence may provide further DNA opportunities. That is why opportunities for justice must never be closed down.

“Whilst the Ombudsman’s office should not be the vehicle for legacy investigations, families should not have had to battle so hard for action whilst the office was involved in this process.

"We are still seeing this borne out regarding the Kingsmills report. Those families are still having to fight to get their report many months after the coroner's verdict and after repeated requests for its publication.

"The Ombudsman’s office has proven itself to be obstructive and ambiguous towards people who should not have to campaign for the truth about what happened to their loved ones. They have been through enough already without having to fight an Office which is supposed to assist them.

"This is an office in significant turmoil and that should not be inflicted upon the families of La Mon, Kingsmills or any other case. It is an indictment that with a number of these historic cases in which the Office of the Police Ombudsman has been involved, families express their dissatisfaction in the process, the findings and their treatment at the hands of those charged to help.