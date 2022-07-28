Lack of resources blamed for PSNI firearms training backlog

It was revealed yesterday that 968 members of the PSNI are overdue their training refresher course, and that 190 have now had their duties adjusted – including some being moved away from frontline roles.

The PSNI told the BBC that, in the majority of cases, the training was overdue by less that six months.

However, former assistant chief constable Alan McQuillan said it was “critically important officers are fully skilled, fully up to date” with their training.

PSNI

“The police service needs to have enough officers that allows them to release people and still give the service to the public,” told the Nolan Show.

“It’s getting to the point where PSNI funding is completely undermining the ability to deliver a safe and effective police force.

“The police can’t work miracles unless they’re given the resources to do it.”

A police spokesperson said the PSNI wants to reassure the public that “any officer who is not trained, competent and capable will not be deployed in a specialist firearm role”.

PSNI officers are required to attend a firearms refresher course every six months. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Figures obtained by the Nolan Show reveal sickness or maternity leave as the main reasons for missing training (375 cases).

A further 182 have had their suitability to have access to guns and ammunition called into question.

It is understood this includes those who have suffered physical injuries that would impair their ability to handle a firearm.

The Police Federation for Northern Ireland said it had “serious concerns about the growing backlog” for all mandatory and vocational training.

Meanwhile, a severe backlog in processing firearms licence applications is being treated as a “critical incident,” the PSNI has said.

A senior officer said the PSNI has now invested in a new IT system, and that a plan has been put in place to increase resources in that department.

The Northern Ireland Firearms Representative Group (NIFRG) said it has been advised the backlog consists of around “3,000 applications and rising”.

Following a meeting with the heads of the PSNI’s firearms licensing branch, the NIFRG said it took the opportunity to convey the group’s “deep dissatisfaction with the current situation within firearms licensing” but remains committed to work with PSNI to effect “immediate and sustained improvements” in performance.

A NIFRG spokesperson said: “The introduction of a Gold Command strategy is good news, as it means the crisis has been highlighted at chief constable level, and that a strategy has been introduced to resolve the situation.

“Processing timescales of up to a year are wholly unacceptable. However, this meeting offered a glimmer of hope, in what is a desperate situation. The current crisis not only reflects badly on PSNI Firearms and Explosives Branch, but in the wider context, it has also damaged public confidence in the police service generally.”

Chief Superintendent Sam Donaldson from the PSNI’s Operational Support Department said: “We are actively addressing a backlog within the Firearms and Explosives Branch regarding the processing of licensing applications and have deemed this a critical incident.

“I understand the impact that this has on anyone who is seeking a licence. We have developed a plan which will see an increase in the resources within the branch and have invested in a new IT system, we will continue to upgrade the system to improve our efficiency in handling applications.

“We have and will continue to engage with representative bodies from firearms groups to ensure we address any concerns they may have.

“As we work to resolve this issue I want to reassure the public that the processing of licensing applications will remain a priority.