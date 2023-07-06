The 32-year-old has been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, and being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled Drug.

He has also been charged with possession of a Class C controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug following the search of a nearby property.

The man is due to appear before Strabane Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning, 6th July.

