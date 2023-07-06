News you can trust since 1737
'Large quantity' of herbal cannabis seized from car - man charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply

Detectives have charged a man following the seizure of a large quantity of herbal cannabis from a car on Wednesday afternoon, 5th July in the Doogary Road area of Omagh.
By Gemma Murray
Published 6th Jul 2023, 07:44 BST

The 32-year-old has been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, and being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled Drug.

He has also been charged with possession of a Class C controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug following the search of a nearby property.

The man is due to appear before Strabane Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning, 6th July.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.