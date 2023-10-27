Officers from the District Support Team in Lisnaskea arrested a man and seized a number of items following a search in Ballinamallard yesterday, Thursday October 26

Officers seized an estimated £30,000 of suspected Class B controlled drugs, a large quantity of suspected counterfeit cigarettes and fireworks

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including possession of a Class B controlled drugs and possession of fireworks without a license. He remains in police custody at this time.

Police said ‘These seizures highlight the work with our partners, such as HMRC, who have been contacted regarding the suspected cigarette seizure. This may disrupt the funding for further criminality and drug supply trade in the Enniskillen and Fermanagh area.

