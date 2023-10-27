All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Large quantity of suspected counterfeit cigarettes and fireworks along with £30,000 of suspected Class B controlled drugs seized

Officers from the District Support Team in Lisnaskea arrested a man and seized a number of items following a search in Ballinamallard yesterday, Thursday October 26
By Michael Cousins
Published 27th Oct 2023, 13:15 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 13:47 BST
Officers seized an estimated £30,000 of suspected Class B controlled drugs, a large quantity of suspected counterfeit cigarettes and fireworksOfficers seized an estimated £30,000 of suspected Class B controlled drugs, a large quantity of suspected counterfeit cigarettes and fireworks
Officers seized an estimated £30,000 of suspected Class B controlled drugs, a large quantity of suspected counterfeit cigarettes and fireworks

During the search of a premises in the area, officers seized an estimated £30,000 of suspected Class B controlled drugs, a large quantity of suspected counterfeit cigarettes and fireworks.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including possession of a Class B controlled drugs and possession of fireworks without a license. He remains in police custody at this time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police said ‘These seizures highlight the work with our partners, such as HMRC, who have been contacted regarding the suspected cigarette seizure. This may disrupt the funding for further criminality and drug supply trade in the Enniskillen and Fermanagh area.

Most Popular
Officers seized an estimated £30,000 of suspected Class B controlled drugs, a large quantity of suspected counterfeit cigarettes and fireworksOfficers seized an estimated £30,000 of suspected Class B controlled drugs, a large quantity of suspected counterfeit cigarettes and fireworks
Officers seized an estimated £30,000 of suspected Class B controlled drugs, a large quantity of suspected counterfeit cigarettes and fireworks

Police would ask if anyone has any information about suspected criminality in their area to call the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.