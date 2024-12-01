Larne arson: damage to properties after three cars set on fire

Police have appealed for information after an arson incident in Larne in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At approximately 7.10am, police received a report of three cars on fire in the Seacourt Road area, which had spread causing damage to nearby properties.

It is believed that an accelerant had been poured onto all three vehicles which were then set alight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are treating the incident as arson with intent to endanger life.

At approximately 7.10am on Saturday, police received a report of three cars on fire the Seacourt Road area of Larne

Meanwhile, in what police believe to be a separate, unconnected incident, a van was set on fire in the Ronald Street area of Larne around 5am on Sunday morning.

It is believed that an accelerant had been poured onto the van then set alight. The fire spread to the front door and window of a nearby house. The resident was in the house at the time along with their two children, but luckily no one was injured during this attack.