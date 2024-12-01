Larne arson: damage to properties after three cars set on fire
At approximately 7.10am, police received a report of three cars on fire in the Seacourt Road area, which had spread causing damage to nearby properties.
It is believed that an accelerant had been poured onto all three vehicles which were then set alight.
Police are treating the incident as arson with intent to endanger life.
Meanwhile, in what police believe to be a separate, unconnected incident, a van was set on fire in the Ronald Street area of Larne around 5am on Sunday morning.
It is believed that an accelerant had been poured onto the van then set alight. The fire spread to the front door and window of a nearby house. The resident was in the house at the time along with their two children, but luckily no one was injured during this attack.
The incident is also being treated as arson with intent to endanger life.