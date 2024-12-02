Larne arson: Family escape home after accelerant poured on burning van at front of house
Around 5am police received a report of a van on fire which had spread to the front door and window of a nearby house.
It is believed that an accelerant had been poured onto the van then set alight.
The resident was in the house at the time along with their two children, but luckily no one was injured during this attack.
Enquiries are continuing and the incident is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life.
Detectives are appealing to anyone with any information or to anyone with CCTV or dash-cam footage that could assist the investigation to get in touch on 101 quoting reference number 381 01/12/24.
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/