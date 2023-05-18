Larne v Linfield: Belfast man charged with throwing an object at the game in which Larne were presented with league trophy
A Belfast man has appeared in court accused of throwing an object at a Larne versus Linfield match on Friday April 21 this year - the night Larne were presented with the Irish League title trophy.
Jay David Thompson, of Braeside Grove in Belfast, was in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday - his 21st birthday.
The type of object was not disclosed at court nor on the charge sheet. He is also charged with being disorderly and resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty on the same date.
Details regarding the background to the allegations have yet to be outlined to court.
Larne were presented with the league trophy after wrapping up the title the previous week. It was the first time in Larne's history that they had won the league.
At court a police officer said believed she could connect the accused to the charge.The defendant confirmed he understood the charges and the case was adjourned to June 1.