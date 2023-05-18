Court report

Jay David Thompson, of Braeside Grove in Belfast, was in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday - his 21st birthday.

The type of object was not disclosed at court nor on the charge sheet. He is also charged with being disorderly and resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty on the same date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details regarding the background to the allegations have yet to be outlined to court.

Larne were presented with the league trophy after wrapping up the title the previous week. It was the first time in Larne's history that they had won the league.