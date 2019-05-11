Lasers shone at aircraft over Newtownabbey

Police have issued an appeal on social media urging those behind recent laser attacks on planes to stop.

Detailing the incident on the PSNI Newtownabbey Facebook page, a police spokesperson said: “Two aeroplanes reported having lasers shone at them tonight (Friday).

The laser pen was shone at aircraft.

“There were several similar reports last week as well. Not only is this not funny, but it endangers the lives of all the passengers on those planes.

“If it is you doing this, just stop! If you know who is doing it, tell us. We would love to speak to them.”

Detectives issued an appeal for information last week after a laser was shone at passenger planes flying over Glengormley on May 2.