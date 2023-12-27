All Sections
Late night road crash claims the life of Dunloy pedestrian Alan Doherty, aged 57

A man aged 57 has died as a result of a car crash in the early hours of the morning.
By Adam Kula
Published 27th Dec 2023, 14:53 GMT
I happened on the Bridge Road in Dunloy shortly before 2:30am.

The deceased was a male pedestrian named Alan Doherty, from the Dunloy area, who was struck by the vehicle.

The Bridge Road is about three-and-a-half miles long and runs from Dunloy village centre southwards into the surrounding countryside; the PSNI have not confirmed where on the road the cars took place.

Alan Doherty

The PSNI said: “Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision, and would ask anyone who was in the area at the time, and witnessed what happened, or who may have captured mobile phone or dash-cam footage, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 255 27/12/23.”

More details to follow.