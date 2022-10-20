News you can trust since 1737
A 31-year-old man has been arrested after a murder enquiry has been launched in Antrim.

By Gemma Murray
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Detectives from the Police Service Major Investigation Team have today launched a murder enquiry after a man’s body was found in the Craighill area of Antrim.

A PSNI spokesman said the investigation is at an early stage and there are no further details at present.

When pressed for more information about the investigation a PSNI Press Officer said more information would be disclosed when they had it.Anyone with information should contact police on 101.

Pacemaker Press 20th October 2022: Police Service Major Investigation Team have today launched a murder enquiry following an incident in the Craighill area of Antrim. A murder investigation has been launched after a man's body was found in Antrim.
20th October 2022 Police Service Major Investigation Team have today launched a murder enquiry following an incident in the Craighill area of Antrim. Mandatory Credit Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

