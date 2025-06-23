LATEST: Man charged with driving offences after a police officer was dragged by a car during a traffic stop

By Gemma Murray
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 13:06 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 08:55 BST

Police have charged a man to court in connection with a number of driving offences after a police officer was dragged by a car during a traffic stop in Omagh on Sunday, 22nd June.
The 24-year-old has been charged with driving with excess alcohol in breath, failing to stop for police, assault on police and causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving.

He is due to appear before Omagh Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 8th July.

A police officer holds a roadside breathalyser alcohol breath test after taking a sample from a driver.placeholder image
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

I would ask the member of the public who stopped at the scene to offer assistance to the injured officer at the time to please get in touch with us as we would very much like to speak with you.”

