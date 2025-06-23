Police have charged a man to court in connection with a number of driving offences after a police officer was dragged by a car during a traffic stop in Omagh on Sunday, 22nd June.

The 24-year-old has been charged with driving with excess alcohol in breath, failing to stop for police, assault on police and causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving.

He is due to appear before Omagh Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 8th July.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.