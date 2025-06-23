LATEST: Man charged with driving offences after a police officer was dragged by a car during a traffic stop
The 24-year-old has been charged with driving with excess alcohol in breath, failing to stop for police, assault on police and causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving.
He is due to appear before Omagh Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 8th July.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
I would ask the member of the public who stopped at the scene to offer assistance to the injured officer at the time to please get in touch with us as we would very much like to speak with you.”