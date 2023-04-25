In a statement Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team said they are investigating the circumstances of the death of a man, following the report of an assault in the Rasharkin area on Sunday 16th April.

Detective Inspector McGarvey said: “Police were notified, at around 10pm on Sunday 16th April, of a man found unconscious on the ground, at the back of licensed premises in the Main Street area of the village.

“The man, who is aged in his 50s, was taken to hospital for treatment by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Sadly, the man passed away yesterday, Monday 24th April.

“Our investigation continues, and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who witnessed anything untoward, to please get in touch. Likewise, if you have captured dash cam footage, please contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 1944 of 16/04/2023”

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

