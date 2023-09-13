News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

LATEST: Man released on police bail after staff at fast-food takeaway threatened with firearm

Detectives investigating a report of an attempted robbery at commercial robbery in North Belfast on Tuesday 12th September, have arrested two men.
By Gemma Murray
Published 12th Sep 2023, 10:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 08:46 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “Shortly after 1am, it was reported that two men entered a fast-food takeaway premises in the Mountcollyer Road area with both men armed with suspected firearms.

"It was reported that one of the men threatened a member of staff with the suspected firearm as he tried to access the till inside.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The other man pointed his suspected firearm at a female delivery driver who was parked outside.

Armed robberArmed robber
Armed robber
Most Popular

"The men then left empty-handed on foot in the direction of North Queens Street following the incident.

"There were no reports of any injuries".

  • Later a 31-year-old man arrested by detectives investigating a report of an attempted robbery at commercial premises in Mountcollyer Avenue in north Belfast on Tuesday 12th September has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
  • And a 30-year-old man, also arrested, has been released unconditionally.

“Enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone with any information that might assist with the investigation, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 103 12/09/23.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”