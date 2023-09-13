LATEST: Man released on police bail after staff at fast-food takeaway threatened with firearm

Watch more videos on Shots!

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “Shortly after 1am, it was reported that two men entered a fast-food takeaway premises in the Mountcollyer Road area with both men armed with suspected firearms.

"It was reported that one of the men threatened a member of staff with the suspected firearm as he tried to access the till inside.

"The other man pointed his suspected firearm at a female delivery driver who was parked outside.

"The men then left empty-handed on foot in the direction of North Queens Street following the incident.

"There were no reports of any injuries".

Later a 31-year-old man arrested by detectives investigating a report of an attempted robbery at commercial premises in Mountcollyer Avenue in north Belfast on Tuesday 12th September has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

And a 30-year-old man, also arrested, has been released unconditionally.

“Enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone with any information that might assist with the investigation, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 103 12/09/23.